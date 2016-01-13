Medici Firma Approved by Regulators of India for Publishing of Research Reports

Frankfurt, Hessen -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2016 --Medici Firma has received an approval from regulators in India to publish and market their research reports for both buy and sell side reviews. The research report will be utilized primarily by institutional investors in and outside of India to deploy sizable funds in the Indian listed companies. It provides the outlook for investment, exit options over the desired investment period and returns that can be generated on investments. Medici Firma is in process of getting approval from regulators of select countries where the firm's research capabilities can support clients including institutional investors, asset managers and sovereign wealth funds.



The institution's research division is engaged in producing high quality research and pitch for both buy and sell side equities, debt, and structured instruments. The division covers asset classes from across the globe with a strong focus on equities and various sectors like metals, mining, industrials, manufacturing, financials, technology and pharmaceuticals in Asia, US, and Europe. Medici Firma also provides fundamental reports on the economies of select countries, monetary and fiscal policies.



About Medici Firma

Medici Firma is a global financial institution with operations in the North America, Europe and Asia. The company has offices in major cities like Brussels, Seoul, Luxembourg, Germany, and Hong Kong. Its affiliate entities include Canvas Legion and Ubervest. Medici Firma manages a full range of active and quantitative investment solutions including equity, fixed income, money markets, and alternative strategies. It acts as a hedge funds for ultra-high net worth individuals and corporation with funds being managed in separate accounts.



Canvas Legion acts as a management consulting firm with advisory in private equity funds, financial services, oil and gas sector, technology, metals and mining, social and public sector. Medici Firma through its Ubervest investing platform bridges the gap between investors and entrepreneurs globally.



Medici Firma's transparent and flexible investment platform allows co-investors to gain access to opportunities across the private equity spectrum. Medici Firma is an institutional management company that governs itself with onward thinking and a mission to put allied prosperity first.



Medici Firma's transparent and flexible investment platform allows co-investors to gain access to opportunities across the private equity spectrum. Medici Firma is an institutional management company that governs itself with onward thinking and a mission to put allied prosperity first.



For more information on Medici Firma. Please visit: Medicifirma