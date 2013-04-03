MediSwipe & Novavax Trend Analysis Reports: (OTCQB: MWIP), (NASDAQ: NVAX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2013 --MediSwipe Inc. (OTCQB: MWIP) stock is at $0.0269, down 21.35 percent from its previous close of $0.03. The stock shows bearish trend as it made the downward move with trading volume of 13.360 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 16.517 million shares. Its bearish trend is further confirmed by its MACD chart and the stock is also trading lower than its 20 days SMA of $0.03.



The stock may go as high as $0.031 in its coming trading sessions. MediSwipe Inc. offers transaction processing and security solutions services.



Find out more on MWIP here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MWIP



Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock is at $2.35. The stock opened the session at $2.52 and touched its highest price point at $2.54, which is also its 52 weeks high price point. Novavax stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $2.35. The stock is likely to maintain its bullish trend in the near term and medium term. Novavax stock may touch $2.67 level in the coming trading sessions. On the downside, the stock has support at $2.15.



Novavax reported positive results for the phase 2 clinical trial for its RSV vaccine candidate.



Find out where NVAX could be headed here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NVAX



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009