MediSwipe&Growlife Reports: (OTC Pink: MWIP), (OTCQB: PHOT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2013 --MediSwipe Inc. (OTC Pink: MWIP) traded in the range of $0.03 and $0.05 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.05 and is at $0.0346, down 26.38 percent from its previous close of $0.05. MediSwipe recorded the volume of 13.151 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 16.425 million shares. Its MACD chart shows bearish trend and the stock may go as low as $0.02 in the coming sessions. Upon breaching this level, the stock may tumble to $0.015.



MediSwipe stock is trading above its very short term SMA price of $0.03.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on MWIP here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MWIP



Growlife Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT) opened at $0.05 and oscillated in the range of $0.05 and $0.06 in the latest trading session. It is currently at $0.06, up 31.87 percent from its previous close of $0.05. Growlife shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $0.07. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $0.08. On the downside, it may slip to $0.05. The stock has made the upward movement with trading volume of 11.798 million, up from its regular trading volume of 8.525 million shares.



Growlife stock rocketed on the news of 300 percent increase in its quarterly revenue to $675,000 for the fourth quarter.



Find out where PHOT could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=PHOT



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009