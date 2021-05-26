MediWorks Attends the SIOF 2021 with Advanced Ophthalmic Instruments

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2021 --On May 6, 2021, as a famous ophthalmic instrument supplier in China, MediWorks attended the 20th China (Shanghai) International Optics Fair held in the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC). Advanced ophthalmic instruments of MediWorks were displayed at booth NO. 1V67/69/71 and won the affirmation and enthusiasm of the participants.



As a matter of fact, China (Shanghai) International Optics Fair is one of the largest and officially recognized international optical trade fairs for optical technology exchange and product transactions in Asia. As the negative impacts of the epidemic subsided, the 20th China (Shanghai) International Optics Fair (SIOF 2021), to better help manufacturers at home and abroad explore the overseas market, continued to be held at a super large scale of over 80000 square meters.



Being an essential window for economic and trade exchange and cooperation, China (Shanghai) International Optics Fair (SIOF 2021) has attracted more than 800 exhibitors ranging from glasses to ophthalmic equipment to develop their business.



One of the purposes of participation in the SIOF 2021 is to show the advanced ophthalmic instruments of MediWorks and popularize the ophthalmic solution to the participants so as to increase brand visibility in the industry and bring potential partners.



At the event, four types of ophthalmic solutions (vision screener, dry eye diagnostic system, digital slit lamp, anterior segment analyzer, and fundus photography camera) attracted a large number of participants to consult and experience, giving MediWorks more confidence to develop and upgrade higher quality ophthalmic instruments and bring more intelligent ophthalmic solutions for target customers.



Myopia Solution

Vision screen V100 is a hand-held automatic refractometer with the distinctive feature that quickly detects the abnormal vision of patients aged from 6 months to adult. Together with vision chart C901, which supports remote operation, video playback, image browsing, image playback and other functions, they are proved an efficient solution for clinicians to evaluate patients' vision.



Dry Eye and Ocular Surface Solution

At SIOF 2021, the intelligent characteristics of the dry eye diagnostic system once became the focus of attention. The causes of dry eye disease are complex and diverse, but the dry eye diagnostic system of MediWorks can provide comprehensive reports covering the diagnosis of seven dry eye symptoms, assisting ophthalmologists in the standard evaluation.



Moreover, equipped with an AI intelligent recognition system, automatic analysis of the missing rate, synchronous acquisition of the original map, enhanced map, and the result can be realized in time. Greatly improved work efficiency and the reduced operating cost and maintenance cost of equipment is the most significant benefit that the dry eye diagnostic of MediWorks system brings.



With the HD optical system up to 200 lp/mm (2700·N lp/mm), the MediWorks slit lamp (S150) is better than that of an ordinary one to provide more details of the pathologies. Because of the auto AI analysis, the slit lamp microscope favored by ophthalmologists is the best assistant in Meibomian glands photography.



Refractive & Cataract Solution

Anterior segment analyzer is the professional solution for various eye diseases. Its clinical application ranges from keratoconus diagnosis and refractive surgery to IOL optimization and ICL surgery examination. The Scansys anterior segment analyzer of MediWorks can quickly generate 28 / 60 corneal tomographic images with high resolution and guide surgeons to evaluate the effects before and after surgery.



Retinal Imaging Solution

As for the fundus photography camera, it is specially designed for a retinal basic screening system. It can focus and analyze data automatically, freeing medical workers from complicated shooting skills. Furthermore, the MediWorks fundus photography camera (FC 161, 162) is the new star of remote diagnosis and medical record analysis.



Under the rapid development of information technology and the arrival of the telemedical, the digital and intelligent ophthalmic instrument has become a just need for development. With the aim of facilitating the optics industry, a great number of new forces was together in China (Shanghai) International Optics Fair to empower optics industrial development with digitization and intelligence, which is what MediWorks pursues.



Through participating in the SIOF 2021, MediWorks has gained significant attention and it hopes to establish long-term cooperative relationships with more domestic and foreign partners.



About MediWorks

Combining optical, mechanical, electronic and other cutting-edge technologies, MediWorks possesses 17 years of experience in providing high-quality imaging equipment for ophthalmologists and dentists. The excellent R & D team has achieved great innovations in medical imaging and machine vision, making MediWorks ophthalmic equipment used by thousands of clinicians in more than 100 countries / regions. MediWorks focuses on the interests of all stakeholders, integrates market feedback into product development and production, and provides the best ophthalmic and dental solutions for people of all ages.



