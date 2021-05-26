MediWorks Shines on Dental South China 2021 International Expo with Surgical Microscope

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2021 --The 26th Dental South China 2021 International Expo has come to a fruitful conclusion on May 13, 2021, becoming a stellar exposition for a significant number of exhibitors, including MediWorks. Dental South China 2021 International Expo has been developing into the leading digital dental technology trade fair in China. On May 10, MediWorks attracted more attention with its dental surgical microscopes at the expo held at the China Import and Export Fair, Guangzhou.



Dental South China International Expo, with 26 years of history, turns into the professional platform for technical exchange and innovation of the dental industry in Asia. The 26th expo is a strong lineup with an exhibition area of 55 000 square meters, gathering 850+ benchmarking enterprises at home and abroad in the relevant field of the dental implant, restoration, periodontal, and digital dentistry.



MediWorks makes its debut on an unprecedented scale, fully demonstrates the latest technology and innovation achievements in professional fields such as dental surgical solutions, and lead the new trend of dental surgical microscopes with a brand-new attitude. Digital dentistry has become the development trend of the dental industry in recent years, driving dental laboratories conducting continuous innovation in dental CAD and CAM technology. Digital dental technology provides great convenience for dentists and patients in dental diagnosis, operation, and postoperative follow-up.



The dental surgical microscopes of MediWorks presented at the Dental South China 2021 International Expo is the proud example in digital dentistry. The intelligent design, simple structure, and powerful functions contribute to the dental surgical microscopes of MediWorks being the spotlight in the exhibition. It is one of the best solutions for telemedical modern root canal treatment.



Dental surgical microscopes SM620 is what MediWorks displayed at the event. It possesses the following performance advantages:



-4 in 1 module integrates 30 ° extender, beam splitter, rotating ring, and 4K camera to improve optical performance and reduce the weight of external accessories. The built-in 4K camera, in terms of sensitivity and resolution, can provide dentists with more high-definition films for accurate diagnosis.



-Dental surgical microscopes SM620 supports single finger control. With hand on the handle, you can reach the magnification knob, multi-function knob and variofocus objective lens with upright sitting position. The continuous magnification system is up to 25 times. Continuous viewing at the highest magnification will not expand or narrow the field of vision.



-A variety of filter modes allows dentists to deal with different dental problems calmly. For example, the fluorescence light source supports dentist distinguish decay and the green filter is a great tool to observe small blood vessels and bleeding points in the blood environment.



-The microscope is equipped with an Apochromatic Design (APO) optical lens, which improves the clarity and increases the depth of field.



-The balance arm equipped with a double joint balance adjustment device can ensure a super smooth and ergonomic extension for dentists in the dental diagnosis of patients.



At the event, the exhibition booths of MediWorks have ushered in many new and old clients and partners to experience and consult for professional technical guidance. Through the Dental South China 2021 International Expo, MediWorks delivered a deeper understanding of the digital dental solution to the guests and made a significant improvement in the brand, which is what they pursue at the fair.



Keeping abreast of the development of the dental industry, MediWorks will continue to optimize the management system, accelerate the brand-building process, and create more high-quality dental equipment for clients. MediWorks also welcomes the opportunity to establish long-term partnerships with buyers from all over the world.



