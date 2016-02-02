Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2016 --MedProsMeet.com launched a new dating site designed specifically for Medical Professionals who seek to meet and socialize with other professionals who understand the demands of their careers.



MedProsMeet.com is a user-friendly site that offers exciting features such as a hot or not speed match function, hot list, real time notifications, real time chat, virtual gifts, and who's viewed profile feature. The site is not just a dating site, it also provides an informational medical blog and comes with its own live forum where members can discuss various topics. The site includes security features where all personally identifiable data entered by the members is highly encrypted and all profiles go through a monitored moderation system.



It is free to Join MedProsMeet.com. For instant access, visit www.MedProsMeet.com and create a free professional profile or download the apps available through Android or iOS and connect through Facebook. MedProsMeet.com currently offers a free, 3-month VIP membership to its first 2500 members. After the introductory period, VIP memberships will start at $9.99 per month providing full access to all of the features of the site such as real time chat and sending and receiving messages.



About MedProsMeet.com

MedProsMeet.com was founded in 2015. It is the only dating site of its kind created by medical professionals who understand the high demands of professional careers which typically entail extremely long hours and rotating schedules. The founders are very passionate about providing an avenue for medical professionals to engage and connect with people of other professions who are not able to meet through the traditional methods.



Connect and follow MedProsMeet on their Social Media Pages such as www.facebook.com/medprosmeet, www.twitter.com/medprosmeet1, https://plus.google.com/110542070892279859587/posts, www.linkedin.com/company/med-pros-meet, http://medprosmeet1.tumblr.com/, https://www.pinterest.com/medprosmeet/, https://www.instagram.com/medprosmeet/ and BLOG http://blog.medprosmeet.com for new and exciting updates and articles.



Contact:

Ryan Williams

CoFounder & CEO

rwilliams@medprosmeet.com