MEDrang Collaborates with Enago to Support Their Korean Researchers and Medical Practitioner's Network

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2019 --MEDrang, a leading organization in medical solutions and medical-related academic resources in South Korea, has partnered with Enago, a global leader in researcher support services, to provide editing, translation, and author support services to medical practitioners in MEDrang's network.



Since its inception in 1975, MEDrang has provided high-class solutions in diverse areas such as professional planning and management of international summits and conferences, scientific societies, publishing of books and journals, implementation and management of websites for medical information and society publisher sites. MEDrang conducts more than 100 events per year including international conferences, public institution and society publisher's conferences, etc.



Enago is the trusted name in author services for the global research community. Since 2005, Enago has worked with researchers in more than 125 countries improving the communication of their research and helping them to achieve success in publication. Enago is a preferred partner for leading publishers, societies, as well as universities worldwide. Enago's medicine and science editors are PhD/MD-qualified published authors and experienced reviewers with an average experience of 19.4+ years.



Commenting on the newly forged partnership, Yong Noh Kim, CEO – MEDrang, said, "We're pleased to enter into collaboration with Enago and offer our researchers and society partner's a reliable option to present and communicate their research. We're confident that Enago's high-quality author services will help Korean researchers with their professional journey and preparing their manuscripts for publication."



"We are delighted to work with MEDrang and play an active role in supporting the Korean medical community disseminate superior quality medical research," commented Sharad Mittal, CEO at Enago. "Researchers can use Enago's editing & translation expertise at any stage during the research process, ensuring that their research objectives and ultimately the research outcomes can be expressed with as much clarity and impact as possible."



About Enago (www.enago.com)



Enago is a trusted name in author services for the global research community. Founded in 2005, it has worked with researchers in more than 125 countries improving the communication of their research and helping them to achieve success in publishing. Enago Academy, the author education arm of Enago, addresses emerging needs of early-stage researchers by providing publishing-specific training resources via different digital platforms and onsite workshops. Enago operates globally with regional teams supporting researchers and institutions locally. Enago has offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Istanbul, London and New York.



About MEDrang (MEDrang.co.kr)

Founded in 1975 as a medical publishing house, MEDrang started its business in publishing medical books and medical journals. Since then, it has grown as the only specialized company servicing Korean societies & organizations, providing a complete suite of services including convention planning, editing, publication, design, and online solutions.