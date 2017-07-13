Medtronic, DePuy Synthes Lead the Europe MIS Spinal Implant Market Fueled by Procedure Popularity and New Technology

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the Europe market for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) spinal implants by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the strong growth rate of the market is expected to remain consistent as MIS segments are not yet reaching saturation. Most of the technologies in the overall market are relatively new, and saturation is limited by the need for clinical testing and the conservative nature of many European medical institutions, as well as by aspects like surgical complexity. In particular, percutaneous techniques and, to a lesser extent, retractor techniques are considered by many to be considerably more difficult to master than traditional open surgical methods. Older generations of doctors and surgeons are especially reluctant to switch to MIS, as it takes a considerable time investment to master the procedure.



However, the vast majority of patients, when given the option, will choose minimally invasive procedures rather than traditional open fusion surgeries. Patients are drawn to the advantages of less invasive techniques. MIS reduces muscle and tissue damage at the surgical site, decreases complications and limits intraoperative time. Clinical outcomes have been largely positive, further favoring the use of MIS techniques over open procedures.



"Growth in the MIS spinal implant market is largely driven by the advantages of minimally invasive surgery over open surgery," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "These include reduced trauma, shorter hospital stays, lower post-operative medication use and earlier return to work."



The MIS interbody market continues to see a shift toward oblique lumbar interbody fusion and lateral lumbar interbody fusion devices and away from minimally invasive posterior lumbar interbody fusion and minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion devices. The oblique and lateral lumbar approaches are expected to see more growth than their posterior and transforaminal lumbar counterparts, although growth is expected across segments.



Medtronic has the largest overall share in the European MIS spine market. The company's strong presence in the traditional spine market will continue to augment its share in the MIS market space. Medtronic will be driven by its minimal access spine technology (MAST) systems, which include the METRx™ system, the CD Horizon® Sextant™ percutaneous cannulated screw system, the CD Horizon® Legacy™ percutaneous PEEK rod system and the CD Horizon® Longitude®.



DePuy Synthes has the second-largest overall share in the European MIS spine market. Like Medtronic, the company had a strong presence in the MIS interbody, MIS pedicle screw, facet fixation and MIS instrumentation segments. It was also the market leader in facet fixation. The company now sells the VIPER® F2 Facet Fixation System, a transfacet pedicular screw. Additional leading competitors in the European MIS spine market include NuVasive, Stryker, Globus Medical, SI-BONE, Richard Wolf as well as a large number of smaller companies.



