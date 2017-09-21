Medtronic, Merit Medical Lead Europe Vertebral Compression Fracture Market Fueled by Favorable Reimbursement – New Study

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the European market for vertebral compression fracture (VCF) devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), percutaneous vertebral augmentation (PVA) devices comprised the vast majority of the market. This represents a disproportionate share of the market compared to the procedure volumes, a result of the higher cost of PVA procedures. However, due to expected price declines, the PVA segment is forecast to experience higher procedural growth rates compared to vertebroplasty, further increasing its share of the overall VCF device market.



"Vertebral height restoration through kyphoplasty and other PVA procedures coupled with reimbursement, leads patients and physicians to prefer PVA over vertebroplasty," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "However, the impact of this driver is limited because many surgeons view targeted cement placement, rather than height restoration, as the key therapeutic factor for PVA."



While the average selling price (ASP) will experience a small decline, growth in procedure volumes and unit sales will counteract any adverse effects this may have on the market value. Over 139,000 VCF procedures were performed across Europe in 2016, an increase over 2015. The number of VCF procedures performed will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%, reaching nearly 197,000 procedures performed annually by 2023.



The minimally invasive nature of these procedures increases confidence among patients and eliminates the complications common with open surgery. Younger patients as well as elderly patients, who cannot withstand open surgery or with bones too weak to withstand spinal repair, can benefit from both of these approaches. Therefore, the minimally invasive techniques of both vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty can be implemented across a large target patient population, which will help to drive growth of the overall VCF market.



The leading competitor in the European VCF market is Medtronic due to their leading share in the PVA segment. The company has lost significant share recently due to the increasing number of competitors in the market, but with the size of their sales team and distribution network they have remained the dominant market leader.



Merit Medical is the second leading competitor in the European market. They manufacture the StabiliT® Vertebral Augmentation System and the StabiliT® MX Vertebral Augmentation Systems, as well as the StabiliT® Vertebroplasty System. In 2016, Merit Medical acquired DFINE Inc, taking over its second-leading position in the European market. Additional competitors in the European VCF market include Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Optimed and IZI Medical among others.



