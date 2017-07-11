Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet Lead Europe Motion Preservation Device Market Due to Increased Procedures in the Region

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for spinal implants by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), growth is largely driven by motion preservation devices, most notably artificial discs, as well as growth in the vertebral compression fracture market. Traditional fusion markets are expected to show strong rates of growth but will eventually begin to stabilize in value over the next several years as motion preservation and minimally invasive spinal procedures become increasingly common.



"Growth in the motion preservation device market will be fueled by the release of a vast array of new devices in already established markets, most notably the cervical and lumbar artificial disc markets," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "The motion preservation device market will cannibalize all segments of the fusion market, including interbody, thoracolumbar and cervical fixation."



Non-fusion spinal technology addresses spine complications that are generally present in the older segment of the population. Across Europe, the percentage of patients over 50 consists of approximately 34% of the total population. Over the next few decades, this percentage is expected to increase by nearly 10%. Growth in this demographic will have a positive effect on the growth of both fusion and non-fusion spinal procedures. Procedure number growth, as well as favorable reimbursement policies, will drive the motion preservation device market. Growth rates will be maintained going forward due to the release of multiple products in established segments such as artificial discs.



Growth of the artificial disc market over the next several years will be fueled primarily by cervical artificial discs (CADs) due to their simpler approach, favorable clinical results and lower average selling prices, along with a favorable reimbursement environment. Furthermore, second generation artificial disc designs will also augment the market.



Medtronic is the leading competitor in the European motion preservation market due to a strong presence in the CAD and interspinous process decompression device markets. The company's Prestige® CAD was the first artificial disc approved for use in the cervical spine. In 2009, Medtronic also released the Bryan® CAD. With both the Prestige® and Bryan® CADs, Medtronic will further strengthen its stake in the artificial disc market. Zimmer Biomet was the second leading company in the European motion preservation market due to the company's shares in the cervical artificial disc and lumbar cervical disc markets. Zimmer Biomet acquired the company LDR in 2016; LDR had received FDA approval in 2013 for its cervical artificial disc which is sold under the brand name Mobi-C®. This was the first cervical disc which was approved for both one and two-level indications by the FDA. Additional competitors in the European motion preservation market includes Spinal Kinetics, DePuy Synthes, Paradigm Spine, Globus Medical, Cousin Biotech, Ulrich Medical and SpineVision among others.



More on the motion preservation device market in Europe can be found in a series of reports published by iData Research entitled the Europe Market Report Suite for Spinal Implants and VCF Devices. The full report suite includes segments for traditional cervical and thoracolumbar fixation devices, interbody devices, motion preservation devices, vertebral compression fracture (VCF) treatment, spinal electrical stimulation and spinal instrumentation.



