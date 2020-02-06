Meet Cubix at the Startup Grind Global Conference 2020, in MainStage Hall, Fox Theatre, at Booth #27

Redwood City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2020 --Cubix is exhibiting at the Startup Grind Global Conference 2020 for the first time, sharing its secret recipe to building innovative mobile apps.



Startup Grind is the leading event for tech giants, startups, and tech industry leaders striving to connect, find inspiration, and educating entrepreneurs around the world. SG is a 2-day event at Silicon Valley with 100+ sessions and social engagements.



Investors, venture capitalists, speakers, and entrepreneurs attend the event from all over the world. This year, Startup Grind Global Conference is scheduled between February 11-12, 2020, at Broadway St, Redwood City, California. The event will showcase over a hundred speakers and panelists that will talk about business, tech, entrepreneurship, and more.



Startup Grind is an excellent opportunity to connect and build brand recognition with startups, investors, and development agencies. Startup Grind is the largest community that nurtures startup ecosystems in over 125 countries via partnerships, media, and events. Organizations from across the globe come together to exhibit their services and products to a global audience and connect with potential customers.



Cubix is an award-winning product development company, exhibiting at Startup Grind for the first time. Cubix will display cutting-edge solutions and services based on entrepreneurial needs. We aim to connect with startup and interact with global companies. Cubix will bring its services and offer consultations to help startups gain the best possible ROI for their businesses.



Cubix CEO, Salman Lakhani, will speak at the Startup Grind Global Conference in an exclusive workshop about building mobile apps.



"We are participating in the Startup Grind for the very first time, and obviously, we are enticed to discover global technological needs. The startup industry is on the boom, and our tech solutions are tailor-made to cater to all the needs of businesses," said Mr. Salman Lakhani, CEO, Cubix.



"Cubix will introduce innovative business solutions at Startup Grind that are powered by groundbreaking technologies. As a company that believes in innovation, we are looking forward to providing our solutions and services to the startup community," added Mr. Ali Zeeshan Khan, Vice President – Marketing and Digital Services, Cubix.



The company is looking forward to collaborating with some of the most creative minds from across the globe on the Startup Grind Global Conference 2020.



About Cubix

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Cubix is a top software development company, building amazing digital products since 2008. The company started small, with a team of 7, and grew to a renowned development agency in less than a decade. Cubix believes in innovation and leverages modern development technologies to offer result-driven solutions to its clients. It focuses on providing unique automation solutions that help clients achieve their organizational goals. Cubix has worked with various global companies in the last decade, including Walmart, Clinique, OOMCO, PayPal, Canon, and Sony.



