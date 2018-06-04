Meet Miso, the Shiba Inu Memory Foam Pillow Plush Dog You Can Take Anywhere

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --Miso, the latest adorable memory foam plush dog available to adopt from Memory Plush®, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Without a doubt, Shiba Inus are amongst the quirkiest dog breeds ever. This fox-like creature has a legendary following and they always leave a lasting impression. Due to their loyal personality and ability to make people laugh this cult favorite is loved by many. For Shiba Inu owners and fans alike, Miso the memory foam plush dog has arrived.



"We are avid fans of plush toys. Both of us have played with and collected stuffed animals since we were children. When we went to college, our love for them did not stop. In fact, it grew when we met. Their cuddliness and floppiness makes them very fun to relax with," says co-founder Andy Shaw on the inspiration behind the project. "If you already have a Shiba, you most likely wish you could bring your dog with you to work and vacation 24/7. Or you are somebody who wants a Shiba, but can't have one currently due to financial, logistics, or timing reasons. That's why we created Miso the Shiba Inu- so you can have the comfort and quirkiness of a Shiba with you wherever you go."



Miso represents the next generation of plush animals- durable and infinitely squeezable. Made of squishy, premium memory foam, Miso the Memory Foam Shiba Inu is perfect for road trips, flights, and outdoor settings. Not too big on traveling? Miso is also the ideal cuddle buddy and side pillow to use at home.



This is one pup that owners will want to take on adventures everywhere and that means Miso might get dirty but the good news is she is 100% machine-washable. She has a velcro opening on her belly where users can remove the memory foam cushion from the outside cover. Let air-dry or use the dryer on tumble dry-low setting. Most Shibas don't like baths, but Miso has learned to enjoy it because she sometimes comes out softer than before.



"We wanted to create a functional stuffed animal, so Andy thought of putting a memory foam pillow into a rectangular-shaped plushie. We also chose more premium fur, to ensure the fur stays soft over time and does not crumple," adds co-founder Sherrill Feng. "We ran a successful Kickstarter campaign for our Corgi memory foam pillow plushie previously. We want to create a Shiba Inu version, since we and our supporters are fans of Shibas as well. Hence, we created Miso the Shiba Inu."



Miso the Shiba Inu Memory Foam Plush Dog is currently live and available to adopt on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2LlxQM5



