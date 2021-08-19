Meet Santanna's Energy Specialist – Kaliyha

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2021 --Santanna Energy Services is an energy company people can trust. For many, that trust starts with the energy specialists in the call center. These specialists treat customers like a neighbor and partner: as part of the family, not just a number in a system.



Meet Kaliyha C. one of Santanna's most dedicated energy specialists – who handles both customer service and sales calls. Kaliyha has been sharing her empathy and expertise with Santanna customers since January 2018. Her key to success is "DETERMINE".



Kaliyha explains: "I chose that word because I am determined to be focused and to reach goals. I love to 'make your day' when you call Santanna. To make your experience pleasant I provide service with a smile and a positive attitude. Building rapport with you means a lot to me. I also love working as a team with the other energy specialists at Santanna and motivating each other."



Customers agree: Kaliyha's determination works! She is often recognized by Santanna customers for her exceptional ability to answer questions and advise on energy plans that provide Convenience, Simplicity and Value:



"Very professional company. The customer service agent Kaliyha advised me of existing rates and rates of competitors. No high-pressure sales here. This team knows its business which cannot be said of all companies and answered all my questions, then allowed me to make my own choice. They treated me like a customer and a person as opposed to other companies or recordings you get these days. Thanks, Santanna". (Thomas G.)



"Kaliyha was polite. Very informative and careful in answering any questions I had. She represented Santanna Energy in very positive manner!" (Myra J.)



"I called to inform Santanna that our Illinois home was sold. I spoke to Kaliyha in Customer Service. First, when she picked up the phone she spoke in a slow and very clear voice. Most humans that answer the Customer Service line talk so fast you can hardly understand their name! Kaliyha understood my reason for calling and was able to provide me with exact information to then forward to our realtor and new owners. Kaliyha was a fantastic Santanna Customer Service representative!" (Rebecca B).



In her spare time, Kaliyha enjoys traveling, going out to eat, and watching movies. Kaliyha explains, "One of my favorite places to visit is downtown Chicago where I go to some of the museums or do a boat tour on a nice summer day."



Have a question? Need help selecting your next energy plan?

Santanna is ready to assist. Call 630-552-6881 to talk to Kaliyha or one of our other exceptional energy specialists. Or go online to www.santannaenergyservices.com.



Spread the word and share Santanna with your friends. Santanna's goal is to be the energy supplier of choice by taking the guess work out of selecting an energy plan. Choose Electricity or Natural Gas. OR bundle them together for convenient one-stop shopping.



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Industrial customers. Santanna is constantly working on new energy plans to fit lifestyle needs. Founded in 1988, Santanna has been in business for more than 32 years.