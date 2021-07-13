Meet Santanna's Energy Specialists - Jennifer

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2021 --Santanna Energy Services is an energy company people can trust. For many, that trust starts with the energy specialists in the call center. These specialists treat customers like a neighbor and partner: as part of the family, not just a number in a system.



Meet Jennifer R. – one of the most dedicated energy specialists – who handles both customer service and sales calls. Jennifer has been greeting Santanna customers with empathy and a smile since May 2020. Her keyword to success is "IMPROVE."



Jennifer explains: "Every day I strive to improve as a Santanna representative: to lead my co-workers by example and to provide the best experience for you, our customers. Each of your needs are different, and I make sure to listen and understand what you need so I can guide you in the right direction. I love working at Santanna. You've chosen a great employee-owned company for your energy needs!"



Customers agree: IMPROVE works! Jennifer is often recognized by Santanna customers for her exceptional ability to offer energy plans that provide Convenience, Simplicity and Value:



"I had a very pleasurable experience getting my new natural gas supplier for the lowest rates possible. The assistant Jennifer Ross was very helpful, well informed and courteous with the process making everything easier to get switched over to their services. I truly appreciated the smooth transition. Well done!! Thumbs up!!" (Rick N.)



"Jennifer Ross was very helpful and knowledgeable while switching my account over to Santanna." (Matt G.)



In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys trying new restaurants, shopping, movies, staying active, being the best mom to her daughter and spending time with family and friends.



Have a question? Need help selecting your next energy plan?

Santanna is ready to assist. Call 630-552-6881 to talk to Jennifer or one of our other exceptional energy specialists. Or go online to www.santannaenergyservices.com.



Spread the word and share Santanna with your friends. Santanna's goal is to be the energy supplier of choice by taking the guess work out of selecting an energy plan. Choose Electricity or Natural Gas. OR bundle them together for convenient one-stop shopping.



Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Industrial customers. Santanna is constantly working on new energy plans to fit lifestyle needs. Founded in 1988, Santanna has been in business for more than 32 years.