Meet Santanna's Energy Specialists - Yolivanni

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2021 --Santanna Energy Services is an energy company people can trust. For many, that trust starts with the energy specialists in the call center. These specialists treat customers like a neighbor and partner: as part of the family, not just a number in a system.



Meet Yolivanni M. – one of our most dedicated energy specialists – who handles both customer service and sales calls. Yoli has been greeting Santanna customers with empathy and a smile since September 2015. Her key to success? "HUSTLE."



Yoli explains: "I like working with people. Being on the front-line, I need to focus on meeting customer needs as well as collaborating with the rest of the team at Santanna. Since 'we're all in it together,' I've developed and follow this motto when working with others:



Help each other

CUstomer service begins with a smile

Stay positive

Teamwork

Love what you do

BE courteous and respectful."



Customers agree: HUSTLE works! Yoli is often recognized by Santanna customers for her exceptional ability to offer energy plans that provide Convenience, Simplicity and Value. According to one customer: "Yoli was very helpful in preparing our gas bill over the next 12 months. She was very professional and polite during our call. Thank you, Yoli!" (Susan O.)



In her spare time, Yoli enjoys shopping, listening to music, and spending time with her loved ones.



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Industrial customers. Santanna is constantly working on new energy plans to fit lifestyle needs. Founded in 1988, Santanna has been in business for more than 32 years.