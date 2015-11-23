New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2015 --Sola announces the first pressure sensitive egg massager on the market. It is discreet, portable, rechargeable, waterproof and responds to touch.



Sola Egg Massager is the first pressure sensor activated egg shaped massager distinctively made for relaxation and wellness. Designed to heighten intimacy and strengthen connection for couples and individuals who want to explore a new level of pleasure. Designed for pressure points on the body, Sola provides a deep massage for sore muscles and can be used as a sexual wellness toy. It's discreet, it's sensual and it's intensely powerful.



Sola is developed by a small team from New York on a mission. The company's founders and team members have been developing quality pleasure products for over nine years and have established their very own production channels including the best molder and manufacture for their products. With their track record and know-how knowledge in this field, they have decided: It is time to create something new! Through trials and tribulations, their ultimate goal became clear:



"We want to make people happier about their lives"



The company announces the launch of the Sola IndieGoGo campaign on Cyber Monday, November 30th, 2015 with early bird special deals tailored for Cyber Monday. Through their IndieGoGo campaign, consumers will be able to preorder the embodiment of sleek and functional design, featuring pressure sensitive technology.



Sola comes in two unique packages: The Wellness Set and the Passion Set. Each set is designed to offer the utmost in relaxation and stress relief. The Wellness Set comes equipped with two body massage sleeves for a deep vibration massage. This set is wonderful for back and neck pain. The Passion Set is great for couples, or use it solo to explore a deep sensual pleasure. Sola is also fully waterproof and can be enjoyed poolside, in your tub, shower or the spa. As a special gift for our Indiegogo supporters and contributors, we will offer a Limited Edition set only available on IndieGoGo.



Beautiful and sleek design makes the Sola the perfect personal gift, or for one's lover or friend. Body safe and phthalate free, the company only use the highest quality materials to create their products. Sola comes with its own magnetic charging station with USB charger. Sola is discrete, small and very portable. Throw Sola in a bag, purse or luggage for a trip.



Help support the Sola upcoming Indiegogo campaign. Support allows the company to bring consumers the very best in relaxation and wellness products for a better, healthier lifestyle.



Backers can also sign up for the Referral Program on Sola's IndieGoGo campaign to earn campaign credits and get a Sola set for free! Refer the campaign to friends and earn credit toward a Sola purchase.



About MeetSola.com

MeetSola.com is a small company located in New York on a mission. The company's founders and team members have been developing quality pleasure products for over nine years and have established their very own production channels including the best molder and manufacture for their products. With a track record and know-how knowledge in this field, they have decided: It is time to create something new. Sola is a brand four years in the making. The company is passionate about delivering a lifestyle product that is unique; a device tailored to fit consumers' health and wellness needs. Through sleek design and technology, they have come up with a new product that enhances relationships, encourages communication and intimacy. Sola was created to help men and women everywhere achieve relaxation and sexual wellness.



