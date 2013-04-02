Meet the Top Docs in Concierge Medicine of 2013 Honored by Concierge Medicine Today

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2013 --Concierge Medicine Today (CMT) announced that, after careful review, the Editors at CMT have released their list of the “Top Docs” in concierge medicine, direct primary care and private medical practices in America. Each year CMT carefully reviews a list of the industry’s concierge, boutique and retainer-based medical practices across the U.S. that have made an impact in several areas. CMT chooses only a few select physicians in the concierge medicine and/or direct pay business model environment who meet the criteria to qualify as a “Top Doc.” In 2012, sixteen (16) doctors were chosen to receive this honor. In prior years, even less.



“We feel it is very important to acknowledge and recommend specific practices within the concierge medical and direct primary care marketplace that reflect and represent the care, value and benefits of this industry,” said Michael Tetreault, Editor-In-Chief of CMT. “What makes this year unique is we have more seasoned physicians in specialties other than primary care. They are operating in more rural areas than we’ve seen in the past.”



“We look for physicians each year who have made an impact on patients, their community, their State, social media, technology and more. There are so many great doctors to choose from each year. In 2013, we found doctors who are opening up extraordinary practices in markets like Kansas, Montana, Utah, Vermont and even Bismarck, North Dakota,” says Tetreault.



Criteria Evaluated for CMT’s “TOP DOCS” 2013 Recognition and Nomination Includes (but is not limited to…)



- Educational Efforts (ie. about concierge medicine/direct care)

- Patient Ratings/Reviews

- Value-Added Services Inside Their Practice

- Innovative Services/Marketing

- Charitable Efforts

- Activity in Social Media Networks

- Medical Influence

- Peer Recognition

- Social Influence

- and More.



This year, the Editors at CMT are proud to have the selected the following concierge and/or direct care physicians as “TOP DOCS” for 2013 (in alphabetical order):



- Biron Baker, MD | Bismarck, ND

- Joel Bessmer, MD | Omaha, NE

- Garrison Bliss, MD | Seattle, WA

- Alicia Cunningham, MD | South Burlington, VT

- Anne-Marie Feyrer-Melk, MD | Scottsdale, AZ

- Mei-Ling Fong, MD | San Fransisco, CA

- Michael Jennings, MD | Salt Lake City, UT

- Shira Miller, MD | Los Angeles, CA

- R. Michael Murray, | Birmingham, AL

- Doug Pitman, MD | Whitefish, MT

- Ronald Primas, MD | New York, NY

- Tiffany Sizemore-Ruiz, DO | Fort Lauderdale, FL

- Josh Umbehr, MD | Wichita, KS

- Eric Weiss, MD | Woodside, CA

- Charles Whitney, MD | Washington Crossing, PA



The initial concierge practices were primarily in primary care specialties–family practice, internal medicine. But in 2012-2013, there are a growing number that are in secondary specialties: including “addiction medicine,” cardiology, dermatology, general surgery, pediatrics, gynecology and oncology. These specialty practices usually offer the same immediate access, longer appointments, and a proactive health focus similar to primary care concierge practices. Some also offer home visits. Specialists usually limit their practices to a smaller number of patients–150-300 compared to the more typical 500-600 patients for primary care – and they more often deal with patients who have a chronic condition to be treated.



“We, at CMT, are happy that physicians are having such great success with their business models and look forward to seeing them grow in the months and years ahead,” adds Tetreault.