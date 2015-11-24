Meet with Experts at Financial Planning Union, Free of Charge

Perth, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --Financial Planning Union is a UK-based firm comprised of a group of independent financial advisor in Perth that have been offering professional services for more than 11 years. With more than 35 years of professional experience, the company has been providing assistance on a wide range of financial services to ensure the client's protection and investment requirements are met. The comprehensive financial planning services offered by the firm includes retirement planning, life assurance, income protection, investments or regular savings, mortgages and trusts and estate plan.



Financial planning services are offered by FPU but queries regarding financial planning are referred to the company's in house financial adviser from Positive Solutions. Financial planning is important, no matter the life status in order to take control of the finances and reach certain goals and objectives. Investment and savings services focuses more on the client's return of investment and how to maximize it as well as savings in various life aspects. Retirement planning involves making decisions whether to join in a pension scheme or make their own arrangements when pension schemes are not provided. FPU gives importance to retirement planning so as to help clients maintain their standard of living even upon retirement and to get the best pension scheme while working.



Financial Planning Union covers many areas when it comes to mortgage financing such as residential, buy to let, international, commercial, agricultural, self build and renovation and bridging finance. When it comes to insurance, the company will provide clients with various options in case of unfortunate events in order to make sure different areas of their lives are covered.



To know more about the different financial service offered by FPU and the options available to each client, contact them through their website at http://www.fpufinancialservices.co.uk/.



A disclaimer from Financial Planning Union website:



The guidance and/or advice contained in this website is subject to UK regulatory regime and is therefore restricted to consumers based in the UK.



The Financial Conduct Authority does not regulate advice on commercial and agricultural mortgages, some buy to let mortgages, loans secured on a second charge and advice on some taxation matters.



This site is only directed at persons within the UK. Calls may be recorded for training and monitoring.



Financial Planning Union is a Trading Style of Positive Solutions. Positive Solutions (Financial Services) Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Financial Conduct Authority does not regulate advice on commercial mortgages, some buy to let mortgages, agricultural mortgages, loans secured on a second charge and matters of taxation including inheritance tax planning. Registered as a Limited Company In England And Wales No. 3276760 Registered Office: Positive Solutions (Financial Services) Ltd, Riverside House The Waterfront Newcastle upon Tyne NE15 8NY.



Financial Planning Union is not authorized to give financial planning advice but could refer any queries to a financial adviser within Positive Solutions.



About Financial Planning Union

Financial Planning Union is a firm in Perth, United Kingdom that specializes in financial planning services provided by experienced independent mortgages brokers. Wide arrays of financial options are provided for clients with expert advice. To know more about Financial Planning Union, contact James Irvine at +441738 580690 or e-mail him through info@fpufinancialservices.co.uk. The company's business address is located at Financial Planning Union, 1 Rose Crescent, PERTH, PH1 1NS.