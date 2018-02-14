'Meeting Gg' Martini Set to Be Unveiled at November Event

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --How many Gs are good for a girl? The creative minds behind the popular Meeting Gg brand are about to find out with the unveiling of the Meeting Gg Martini this fall.



The signature cocktail will make its official debut at the boutique entertainment company's annual party, which will take place November 1 in the Atrium Room of the famed London Hotel in New York City.



"We are so thrilled to share the Meeting Gg Martini with the world-we can barely hold in our excitement!" said Amy Knapp, founder of Meeting Gg. "This signature drink represents everything that makes Gg such an iconic brand. It's also another great way for us to have fun with everything we've been able to accomplish over years. We simply can hardly wait for November to come."



The Meeting Gg Martini was created by Geordy Hutchinson, Amy's husband. Working under the parameters that whatever drink he created be delicious, pink and meaningful, he got to work crafting a unique blend featuring cherries and bubbles. The result has been something truly special for the couple.



It's no coincidence that Knapp's life has been full of meaningful Gs. In 2002, she created the Gg brand, a single girl from Sarasota, Florida, who has become an icon across the country. The girl has since appeared on special products and even became the star of her own stage play. Knapp then married Geordy and opened her own Sweet G's Bakery before founding Meeting Gg, a boutique entertainment company that has put on numerous productions over the past 12 years.



In Knapp's world, G also represents "gingerbread." One Christmas, she became interested in building gingerbread cottages. Always one to go all in, her home was soon covered with the cottages. Geordy supported his wife's new hobby by building her a workshop where she can experiment with new creations and hold small classes. Today, she is known by friends and family as "Gingerbread Amy."



To learn more about Amy Knapp, Meeting Gg and the new Meeting Gg signature cocktail, visit http://www.meetingGg.com.