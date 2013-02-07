Meeting Professionals International Chicago to Host First Industry Hackathon at TechCon 2013

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2013 --For 48 hours, computer programmers, software designers, graphic designers and other tech aficionados will come together for HackMPI, the event and meeting industry’s first hackathon February 15-17, 2013. The goal of HackMPI is to create software solutions specific to the industry, which will be presented during the third-annual Meeting Professionals International (MPI) TechCon 2013 at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Hosted by MPI and Cibola, Chicago’s newest tech/entrepreneurial incubator and co-working hub for startups, HackMPI brings together developers, designers and entrepreneurs to create technology aimed at event planners, event suppliers, marketing professionals, brand advertisers and agencies on the lookout for software solutions to use or resell. MPI TechCon attendees, including hotel chains, software companies and marketing agencies, are encouraged to suggest ideas that they’d like to see put into action, for potential purchase.



During HackMPI, tech-centric participants will have the chance to meet with judges and mentors for one-on-one counseling about prototypes and ideas. Ten judges, speakers and mentors will be on hand, including Jonathan Pasky, principal and CEO of Pasky IP and founder at Data 2.0; Nik Rokop, managing director at Knapp Entrepreneurship Center at Illinois Institute of Technology; Pete Morano, director of technology at TrainSignal; Ji Lucas, team lead at Pearson VUE; Char Shada, strategic account manager with Experient; and Kevin Hinton, executive vice president at Associated Destinations Worldwide.



The event, which begins Friday evening and ends Sunday evening, includes a reception, meals, networking opportunities, professional guidance and plenty of time for hacking. Participants will have the opportunity to turn their ideas into prototypes, which could be seen by potential buyers.



Voting on the solution will take place at the TechCon conference Tuesday, Feb. 19. The conference will include 16 speakers and 30 exhibitors throughout the day, and gives event planners, event suppliers, marketing professionals, brand advertisers, agencies and business leaders the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the ever-changing social and digital landscape. Information about the conference is at http://mpitechcon.com. For a complete HackMPI schedule or to register for free, visit http://hackmpi.eventbrite.com.



About Meeting Professionals International

Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the meeting and event industry’s largest and most vibrant global community, helps its members thrive by providing human connections to knowledge and ideas, relationships and marketplaces. MPI membership is comprised of more than 21,000 members, belonging to 71 chapters and clubs worldwide. MPI’s Chicago area chapter, the Chicago Area Chapter, is the largest chapter in MPI with more than 1,200 members.



To learn more about HackMPI:

MPI’s HackMPI page: http://mpitechcon.com/hackathon



To learn more about MPI:

MPI Chicago Area Chapter Website: http://www.mpicac.org

MPI Chicago Area Chapter on Twitter: https://twitter.com/chicagompi

MPI TechCon 2013 Website: www.mpitechcon.com

MPI TechCon 2013 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MPITechCon



