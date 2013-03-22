Megamotormadness.com Launches Its Lowest Price Guarantee

San Dimas, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2013 --Customers all want to get the best deal of items they buy. By offering the best quality products that meet the standards and the lowest price, customers are guaranteed the best value for the scooters and other vehicles they need.



Megamotormadness.com is pleased to launch the Lowest Price Guarantee policy for every customer. Megamotormadness will match the price that customer find a lower price on an identical available product at an online store or a local retail store. Simply let them know and after they confirm it, customers can get that price and meanwhile a free gift around $30. They only match vehicles including scooters/mopeds, trikes, street bikes, ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes, electric motorcycles and all accessories are not in the price match list.



General Policies and Restrictions



1. Price must be advertised in a print ad, catalog or on an online store by an authorized dealer. They cannot match verbal price quotes.

2. Product must be a current model, in new condition, in-stock and in factory sealed packaging with full manufacturer's warranty. Item may not be a closeout, defective, demo model, factory second or listed on an auction or classified ad type site.

3. Advertisements must be current. Out of date websites, print ads or catalogs will not be accepted Due to manufacturer restrictions, some products are excluded from this guarantee - contact customer support for complete details.

4. Lowest price guarantee only applies to individual items and not combined items, multiple offers or cumulative order total.

5. They do not match free with purchase offers or free shipping offers.

6. They only match vehicles and all accessories are not in the price match list.

7. Lowest price guarantee cannot be combined with other offer.

8. They reserve the right to change published prices, policies and specifications without notice. Because the apparel and accessories of scooters and motorcycles are in a constant state of change, they can only offer the lowest price guarantee before the sale.



Price Match Steps



1. Find a lower price on an identical available product at an online store or a local retail store.

2. Call the representatives and they will take down your price match request and customers’ personal information.

3. They will verify the validity of the advertised price and legitimacy of the dealer.

4. After confirmation they will call customers within one day and give the same lower price and plus a free gift around $30.



About Megamotormadness

http://www.megamotormadness.com/ is an online powersports dealer providing quality, innovate and affordable vehicles and accessories to motorsports enthusiasts. With an excellent team, that is very knowledge about vehicles, Megamotormadness.com can meet customer service needs and wants.