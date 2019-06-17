Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --Melanin Media Corporation recently hired Kinnedy Storay as the new Cultural Social Media Manager. Ms. Storay will be in charge of all social media management operations at Melanin Media and is tasked with transforming the department into the companies vision of servicing companies in need of creative content that makes a true connection with consumers.



"Kinnedy Storay is a jack of all trades. Born the daughter of successful entrepreneurs Dwight and Michell Storay, she was raised in Corona California. After graduating as a Santiago shark, she would follow in her mother's footsteps and become a UNLV running Rebel. With experience in the music industry, it was no surprise that she cultivated a following of over 200,000 across all of her social media platforms. Taking her talents to the next level as the new social media manager for Melanin Media she's set to ascend the industry."



Melanin Media Corporation - We design everlasting social digital media seeking to reach across cultural divides and significant differences of opinion in our always successful goal of reaching out and educating your audience on the issues of the day without posturing your brand. Our team of technologists, social scientists, and visual artists specialize in targeting areas of traditional cultures and social science as they intersect with modern pop culture in a balanced and wholesome way that inspires positive customer outcomes.