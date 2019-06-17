Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --Melanin Media on Friday announced new tools for companies who want to reach the African American consumer market in the United States and select African countries.



Melanin Media released the first version of the tools in 2016 and have updated the tools every six months. Mostly known for its SEO and PPC Management services Melanin Media has evolved into a full-service digital media company.



While Melanin Media still trails other boutique marketing companies in # of clients Melanin Media offers services that are not found at any other digital marketing company that is African American owned or owned by any other minority classified group.



One new service from Melanin Media helps online retailers reach African American buyers based on shopping history and can be combined with other remarketing, custom video and social media management services.