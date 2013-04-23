Barnstable, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --The Glenna Kohl Fund for Hope will host its 4th Annual Piggy Trot on Sunday, May 19th in Osterville, MA. Runners from Boston to Cape Cod will gather for the 3.7 mile scenic oceanside course, beginning at Dowses Beach where Glenna (“Piggy”) served the Town of Barnstable as a lifeguard and swim instructor for five years. The event will kick off with a Kids' Fun Run at 9:30am for kids 10 and under, followed by the adult race at 10am.



Funds raised from the Piggy Trot will be allocated directly towards purchasing and installing shade canopies for lifeguard stands and sunscreen dispensers along Cape Cod beaches. Additional funding will provide support for local sun-safety melanoma awareness campaigns.



“As we continue to honor Glenna and her fight to raise awareness around the dangers of melanoma, we are excited to provide such a family-oriented event and beautiful course for runners,” said Colleen Kohl, mother of Glenna Kohl and Co-Founder of the Glenna Kohl Fund for Hope. “Glenna would be thrilled to know that this race kicks off at her favorite beach and its proceeds will directly impact fellow Cape Cod lifeguards and beach-goers who often fall victim to the dangerous effects of the sun.”



Melanoma is the fastest growing cancer among young adults and the most deadly form of skin cancer due to its tendency to spread rapidly to other areas of the body. Unlike many cancers, melanoma often can be identified on the skin, making it easier to detect – and successfully treat - in its early stages. The mission of the Glenna Kohl Fund for Hope is to carry on Glenna’s work to bring awareness to everyone about the dangers of melanoma and the importance of early detection and prevention of this deadly disease.



This year’s National Anthem will be sung by Kennedy Elsey from Mix 104.1. Event sponsors include Johnson & Johnson, McVie Productions, CC Scenic Tours, Cape Cod Belt Co., Bednark Studios, Inc., Macomber's Sanitary Refuse Co. and Barnstable County Medical Reserve Corps.



The organization anticipates over 400 participants for this year’s race. For more details, and to register online, visit http://www.glennasfund.org.