Melbourne Bana Electrical Services Launch New Switchboard Changeovers and Upgrades Service

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2016 --Melbourne Bana Electrical Services understand the importance of making sure all electrical appliances and supplies are safe to use within the commercial and residential environment. That is why they provide a professional switchboard changeovers and upgrades service to keep electrical systems up to date and people safe.



In Melbourne and around Australia many homeowners take it for granted that their electrical panels are safe and secure. However, if a switchboard or meter is not checked, maintained, or upgraded then it could be an accident waiting to happen according to Bana Electrical Services. Each year thousands of fires start as a result of faulty electrical wiring or old switchboards, showing how important it is to have electrical systems in the home checked on a regular basis.



A spokesman for Bana Electrical Services said: "Outdated switchboards are more likely to suffer from short-circuiting problems. The old switchboards can cause people to have electrical shocks if they are not maintained properly. It is important to have an old switchboard replaced for a modern one to keep people within the home safe."



The company who serve Melbourne and surrounding areas has become one of the most recommended companies for providing electrical repairs and replacement services. They provide a professional team with a 24-hour service where they can troubleshoot and fix electrical problems within the home or commercial environment.



Bana Electrical Services advise anyone who believes they have an old switchboard to have it checked to see if it is safe or needs replacing. The Melbourne electrical experts are available to visit residential and commercial premises to make sure the switchboard and other electrical services within the home or commercial outlet are safe.



