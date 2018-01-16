Meli Lips Partners with BizIQ

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2018 --Meli Lips, a locally owned and operated purveyor of natural soaps and skin products, is joining forces with the Phoenix-based content marketing experts at BizIQ. BizIQ will assist Meli Lips with its client outreach and marketing efforts moving forward.



By partnering with BizIQ, Meli Lips will enhance its online footprint, and increase its ability to reach out to both existing and prospective customers. BizIQ's tried-and-true blogging strategy will allow the company to provide customers with new and exciting information that they can use to determine the best types of products and application methods to use in their beauty regimens.



BizIQ uses complex search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to help its clients reach the widest possible audience. Its unique and innovative content marketing strategy allows its clients to provide their customers with a wide range of useful and engaging information that builds up meaningful and trusting relationships.



"We can't wait to begin providing our customers with engaging and helpful tips on how they can maximize their beauty budgets," said Melissa Zieman, owner of Meli Lips. "We always strive to provide helpful beauty tips that leave our customers looking and feeling their best."



About Meli Lips

Meli Lips has been offering high-quality, natural beauty solutions since 2016. As the premier provider of beauty supplies in Glendale, AZ, Meli Lips takes its dedication to environmental friendliness seriously. The store exclusively stocks natural and eco-conscious lipsticks, soaps, lotions and more.



Meli Lips belongs to the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, and is a proud member of the Handcrafted Soap and Cosmetic Guild. It is the most trusted provider of organic and ecologically conscious beauty supplies in the region.



