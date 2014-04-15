Melissa B., International Pop Songstress Sings "Star Spangled Banner" for Bernard vs. Shumenov Fight April 19, 2014 on Showtime

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2014 --From American Idol contestant to owning her own record label, rising international Pop starlet, Melissa B. is no stranger to the spotlight as she takes center ring. With this momentous occasion, Melissa B. will carry the nation as she joins a long line of popular entertainers and musicians to perform the national anthem at this major event. Melissa B., is now apart of a trend that spans the spectrum of sports events since the trend emerged with the super bowl decades ago.



On Saturday April 19, 2014 audiences will be tuned in and poised front row as the Showtime Extreme Telecast begins at 7:00 pm. Bernard "The Alien" Hopkins takes on Beibut Shumenov for the Light Heavy Weight World Championship Unification at the DC Armory in Washington DC. Audiences everywhere will discover Melissa B.'s ability to traverse up, down and around the musical scale using her unique style in her delivery of the Star Spangled banner.



Tickets are on sale and available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com, at all ticketmaster locations or by calling (800) 745 3000. Tickets are priced at $25, $50, $75, $150, and $250 plus applicable taxes, fees,and services charges.



Melissa B. is managed by THEORY Artist Management Contact Thomas Lytle at 570-983-3880 for more information on music and booking. Please visit http://www.melissab.com and email Thomas Lytle (theoryllc007@gmail.com).



