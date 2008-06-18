Melrose Jewelers Australia Launches its Rolex Presidential Watch Store and Its Rolex Datejust Watch Store at Sydney, AU

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2008 -- Melrose Jewelers, an online genuine Rolex dealer of Preowned Rolex wrist watches, today announced the launch of its specialty Rolex Presidential and Rolex Datejust stores at http://www.melrosejewelers.com.au/presidents.htm and http://www.melrosejewelers.com.au/datejust.htm . As a unique promotion, until July 31st, Melrose Jewelers will pay the GST on all Rolex watch purchases at its website or via phone at 1-800-204-620



At Melrose Jewelers, customers can find Rolex wristwatches starting at AU $2200 with diamond dial and 1.3 carat diamond bezel with 50 round cut stones. Mens stainless steel and two tone Rolex Datejust watches start at AU $3000, Mens Rolex Presidential watches start at AU $6800, Ladies Rolex Datejust watches start at AU $2500, and Ladies' Rolex Presidential watches start at AU $5500.



Wholesale Sales Manager Dimitris Zarmakoupis states, "Rolex is one of the world’s largest luxury brands. From being known through the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, the Rolex Capri, or the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, Rolex wristwatches have a renowned reputation among affluent men and women in the Australia & New Zealand.”



Melrose Jewelers intends to complement the jewelry store offerings of Zales (NYSE: ZLC), Amazon.ca (NASDAQ: AMZN), Blue Nile Canada (NASDAQ: NILE), Tiffany's (NYSE: TIF), and Signet (Jared The Galleria & the Kay Jewelers) (NYSE: SIG) with Rolex wristwatches. Melrose Jewelers Australia currently imports authentic preowned Rolex watches and supplies its used Rolex watches to over 200 brick & mortar retail jewelry stores in Australia through its Wholesale Rolex division. Australian and New Zealand jewelers including retail and online merchants, interested in reselling genuine Preowned Rolex Watches can contact us at salesteam@melrosejewelers.com.au or by calling us at +(61)2 9037 2737.



Melrose Jewelers Australia sells following Ladies Rolex models:



The Lady Stainless Steel Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust

The Ladies' 18k SS 2T Rolex Datejust

The Lady Rolex Datejust 2T 18KSS w Original Rolex Jubilee Band

The Ladies 18K Gold Rolex Presidential with Yellow Gold Beadset Diamond Bezel

The Ladies Rolex Super President with Champagne Diamond Dial, Diamond Bezel, Diamond Lugs and Pave Diamond Band



Melrose Jewelers Australia sells the following Mens Rolex models:



Men's Stainless Steel Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust

Mens 18K White Gold Stainless Rolex Datejust w 1.3 Carat Diamond Bezel

Mens Two Tone 18K SS Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust w 2T Rolex Jubilee Bracelet

Men's 18K Rolex Day Date Rolex Presidential

Men's 18K Gold Rolex Day Date Super President

Men's 18K White Gold Rolex Day Date Presidential

Quickset Rolex Day Date President

Double Quickset Rolex Day Date Presidential



About Melrose Jewelers Australia

Melrose Jewelers is an online retailer of wholesale priced preowned – used & like new Rolex wristwatches for men and ladies at http://www.melrosejewelers.com.au as well as gold and pave diamond watchbands for Rolex President Wristwatches.

