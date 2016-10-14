Melrose Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Dog Gifts and Accessories

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2016 --Melrose Solutions, LLC is proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.GoDoggyLove.com. The website offers a wide variety of dog gifts and accessories with a particular focus on dog sports clothing including NFL and NBA gear, doggy beds and treats, dog leashes including LED and retractable leashes, and dog toys. The company was inspired by the way that dogs are our sidekicks through all of life's ups and downs and are there to help us push through our trials and to share in our joys. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, the company wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure their dog can be pampered the way that he or she deserves.



There are many excellent dog supplies featured within the merchandise of GoDoggyLove.com. The website carries items including dog sports clothing such as NHL pet dog jerseys and NFL dog cheerleader outfits; doggy beds including orthopedic memory foam dog beds and raised dog cots; doggy toys including indestructible dog balls and rope dog chew toys; and more. In the future, Melrose Solutions, LLC plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, they hope to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Melrose Solutions, LLC regarding each and every transaction made on GoDoggyLove.com. The company wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on their website by providing them with a rich selection of dog gifts and accessories and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a retractable dog leash that will give their pet more freedom to run around or natural mini bones that they can feel good about giving their dog.



To complement the main website, Melrose Solutions, LLC is also launching a blog located at http://www.DoggyLoveBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care and supplies in general such as letting your dog show his or her team pride with dog sports jerseys, finding large orthopedic dog beds for quality rest, and the benefits of indestructible dog toys. The company hopes to give valuable tips and information on taking care of your dog the way he or she takes care of you with quality products.



