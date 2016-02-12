Meltzer Marketplace, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Pet Products

Virginia Beach, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2016 --Morrie Meltzer is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.MeltzerPetPlace.com. The website offers a broad assortment of pet products including cat toys, dog carriers, cat collars, bird toys, dog clothes, bird cages, dog grooming supplies, and much more. Meltzer was inspired to start his website by his experience with his own pet. His family spends more on their dogs that they do on themselves because they love their dogs and want to take good care of them. He started the website as a place where customers could come to find all the pet supplies that they might need to take the best care of their pets.



There are plenty of excellent pet products featured within the merchandise of MeltzerPetPlace.com. The website offers products including bird cage accessories, cat leads, dog chew toys, cat scratchers, bird cages, cat feeding stations, dog training collars, cat houses, dog ID tags, and much more. Customers can even find great dog coats, warm dog sweaters, and dog booties to help protect their dogs from winter weather. In the future, Meltzer will be expanding the products offered on the website to improve selection. Customers will be able to have many great choices in each category of the website.



Providing a website that offers a wide selection of great products for pets within a well-organized and friendly website is very important to Meltzer. The website is designed with a welcoming layout to give customers the feel of being in a cozy local store. There are bright pictures of the products that allow customers to get a good look at everything that is available. MeltzerPetPlace.com is broken into categories which makes it easy for customers to go right to the products that they are most interested in.



In addition to the main website, Meltzer is launching a blog located at http://www.PetPlaceBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to pets and their care. Meltzer will be writing about the different products that pet owners might want to buy for their pets, how these products can be helpful in pet care, and what items might be good for different situations. The goal of the blog is to provide information that customers can use to select products that are best for their pets.



