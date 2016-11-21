Members of U.S. Congress Asked to Support Clemency Petition Before Obama for Colorado Businessmen

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2016 --In a letter to members of Congress (http://bit.ly/2f637lE), A Just Cause asks them to take an active role in advocating for the freeing of six wrongly-convicted Colorado software executives of the IRP Solutions Corporation who are known on the Internet as the IRP6. The men were wrongly-convicted and have spent over 4 years at a federal prison camp in Florence, Colorado. "This was more than destruction of a small, promising software company...This is a human issue that deserves compassion for the plight of children who have unfairly lost their fathers, mothers who have unfairly lost their sons, wives who have unfairly lost their husbands and siblings who have unfairly lost their brothers," Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause, said in the letter.



The letter also discusses how a Colorado federal prosecutor, who, after a grand jury refused to issue him a criminal indictment because the case was a civil matter, intentionally interfered with IRP's business by ruining an "impending" contract with a major government customer to help support a new narrative that he would present to a second grand jury to get an indictment --- a narrative that the executives conspired together to violate federal mail and wire fraud statutes by making false statements to creditors about "current or impending" contracts with large law enforcement agencies to avoid paying creditors. The letter also discusses how the prosecutor eliminated all non-government witnesses used in the first grand jury to call only a single FBI agent to support his new narrative and guarantee an indictment.



Members of Congress are also asked in the letter to review a recent AJC press release (http://bit.ly/2fXvd7b) that presents facts and evidence from court records of an "impending" contract with the City of Philadelphia and that shows high-level city officials in emails (http://bit.ly/2fOxbEJ) finalizing terms with IRP's Chief Operating Officer, David Banks for delivery of their software to the police department and inspector general's office, until the prosecutor told city officials that an indictment was coming. After ruining IRP's business with Philly, the prosecutor would not present his case to a grand jury with his new narrative and a single FBI witness until 5 months later.



Numerous experts who have reviewed the case, whose comments are included the letter, have now concluded that the IRP6 case was strictly a civil matter, including former federal appeals judge H. Lee Sarokin (U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals) who, in November 2015 sent a letter to President Obama asking him to grant clemency on the IRP6's application that has been pending since February 2015 because they were prosecuted and convicted for "failing to pay corporate debts."



"The IRP6 injustice has now reached the hallowed chambers of the United States Congress who are overseers of the Constitution and represent millions of Americans who would want and expect their leaders to stand for justice on behalf of their loved ones," the letters states. The letter concludes by asking members of Congress for their compassion and humanity and requests that they take immediate action by joining with Judge Sarokin and their colleagues, Senator Michael Bennett (D-CO) and Danny Davis (D-IL) in efforts to help free the IRP6 in time to enjoy the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with their families.



"Sources tell A Just Cause that the pardon attorney has already requested and received information for the IRP6's clemency application from the Bureau of Prisons over 3 months ago which is usually the last agency in the process," says Lisa Stewart of A Just Cause. "We are asking President Obama in interest of the IRP6's innocence proclaimed by a federal appeals judge and other respected experts, to personally request their clemency application for review," adds Stewart. "It appears that the application may be somehow delayed in the process with the U.S. Attorney's Office or the District Court in Colorado," concludes Stewart.