Membrane Bioreactor Systems Market Size Is Projected to Be Around $6 Billion by 2025: Crystal Market Research

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2017 --A research study titled, "Membrane Bioreactor Systems Market by Application, Type, and Configuration - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the membrane bioreactor systems market is projected to be around $6 billion by 2025.



Membrane bioreactor technology combines membrane filtration and biologically activated sludge process. It is an advanced technology for wastewater treatment that has successfully applied at an ever increasing rate around the world. Conventional activated sludge processes (CAS) cannot cope with either fluctuations in wastewater flow rate or composition of wastewater. MBR is a process variation on conventional CAS processes. The MBR process includes a suspended growth activated sludge system which uses a membrane for solid/liquid separation. This compact system produces a high quality effluent which is suitable for reuse applications and can be used as a high quality feed for reverse osmosis treatment.



With increasing need for wastewater treatment owing to depleting sources of freshwater and concerns related to land and water pollution, MBR systems have emerged as a critical component in wastewater treatment. According to the United Nations World Water Development Report (WWDR) 2017, it is estimated that over 80% of wastewater worldwide is released into the environment without treatment. With increasing shortage of freshwater around the world, now technologies related to MBR systems are being developed to treat industrial and municipal wastewater.



The hollow fiber MBR segment held a major share of the global membrane bioreactor systems market in 2016. Hollow fibers have high packing density because of the small strand diameter. As the strands are highly flexible, certain filter configuration which cannot be achieved using other treatment systems can be achieved using hollow fiber MBRs. Flat sheet MBR segment held the second largest share of the global MBR systems market in 2016.



Municipal wastewater treatment segment held the largest share of the MBR systems market in 2016 owing to their improved capabilities in treating wastewater for large populations and their low footprint. The market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. According to the WWDR 2017, high-income countries treat about 70% of their industrial and municipal wastewater on an average. The trends drop to 38% and 28% from upper middle income and lower middle income countries.



On the basis of configuration, submerged MBRs are anticipated to witness impressive growth over the forecast period. These MBRs are highly efficient for treatment of polymeric industrial wastewater. Submerged MBRs are widely used in municipal wastewater treatment processes using low pressure membrane modules. These membranes consume low energy and allow compactness in design. In side stream configuration, membrane modules are installed outside the bioreactor. They are commercially used in industrial applications for high-strength wastewater.



Emerging markets such as China, India and other emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the global MBR systems market over the forecast period, due to rising demand for treatment of municipal wastewater in these countries. With rising population and scarcity of freshwater sources, wastewater treatment is emerging as one of the primary focuses in governance and administration in these countries.



The key players in this market emphasize on increasing their presence in the global market through collaborations such as mergers, acquisitions and agreements. For instance, in March 2017, Suez Environnement Company along with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), acquired GE Water & Process Technologies from General Electric Company in order to strengthen its position in the global MBR systems market. Some of the key players operating in this market are CITIC Envirotech Ltd, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Wehrle Umwelt GmbH, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, GE Water & Process Technologies, Veolia Water Technologies, Nijhuis Industries, Smith & Loveless Inc. and Huber SE.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-Hollow fiber MBR systems segment dominated the global MBR systems market in 2016, owing to the low cost of implementation and their ability to work under pressure and vacuum.



-Submerged MBR systems segment is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period due to their large applications in treating polymeric industrial wastewater.



-Municipal wastewater treatment segment is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period, due to their enhanced capability to treat wastewater for large population and low footprint.



-Asia-Pacific MBR systems market is expected to grow at the highest double-digit CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging markets.



Membrane Bioreactor Systems Market Segmentation:



By Product:



-Hollow Fiber MBR

-Flat Sheet MBR

-Multi Tubular MBR



By Application:



-Municipal Wastewater Treatment

-Industrial Wastewater Treatment



By Configuration:



-Submerged Configuration

-Side-stream Configuration



By Region:



-North America



U.S

Canada

Mexico



-Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



-Asia-Pacific



Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



-Rest of the World



Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



