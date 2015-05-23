Memorial Day 2015 Weekend Sale Offered by Tattva's Herbs

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2015 --It's the Memorial Day Sale at Tattva's Herbs Organics! The discount is store-wide, 35% off everything through Tuesday, May 26th. Tattva's carries top quality Ayurvedic Herbs, Skin care products and oils that are essential for holistic wellness and vitality this season. Whether you are looking to start a new healthcare regimen, natural support for your loved ones or to stock up on your own supply of herbal medicine, you won't want to miss this shopping opportunity extravaganza!



Although located in Seattle, Tattva's gets its product from Eco-certified organic farmers in Maharashtra, India. After harvest, medicinal properties are taken from the plant using supercritical extraction, which preserves the whole essence of the plant. With such special care taken into making these precious medicines, Tattva's supplements are potent and pure. Each product delivers the full spectrum of benefits and is strikingly aromatic and solvent-free.



The Family of Tattva's herbs are dedicated vegetarians, and you can count on all products being certified Organic, cruelty-free and suitable for vegans; no trace of gluten, soy, or dairy. All herbs are also independently tested for impurities such as heavy metals.



Customer favorites include Turmeric and Boswellia, which are reputed to support a healthy inflammation response; Ashwagandha, known for grounding and calming the nervous system, and Shilajit, an ancient herb known to Aristotle as a boon to athletic strength and endurance. Tattva's Herbs provides both traditional Indian formulations such as Chyawanprash, Maha Narayana and Maha Vishgarbha Oils, as well as unique custom-crafted formulas, like Cardiopure and CoQ10 supplements. By bridging the gap between ancient and modern, Tattva's seeks to meet the Ayurvedic and basic health needs of each person; we all deserve to be healthy and happy!



About Tattva's Herbs

Tattva's Herbs was founded in 2000 by owner, Peter Bowes , and grew out of his life-long study of Vedic Scriptures, Sanskrit and Ayurveda, the Traditional Medical System of India. Ayurveda is a Sanskrit word meaning, "the Knowledge of Life," and uses a series of traditional herbals widely studied in India for thousands of years. His desire to provide Ayurvedic products to a wider audience at an affordable cost grew into a personal responsibility and commitment to present Ayurveda to the world without adulteration.