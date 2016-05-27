Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2016 --Mattress sales abound year round, but certain holidays offer greater promise for saving on big-ticket purchases like mattresses than others. Memorial Day, which takes place on May 30 in 2016, is one such holiday popular with retailers nationwide. In an effort to help consumers save and sleep better, Memory Foam Mattress Guide recently released a guide to navigating this year's Memorial Day sales.



In the article "Where to Find the Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals on Memory Foam", updated May 26, MFMG explains where to find savings on this mattress type as well as important information for selecting the best bed.



The brands highlighted as having some of the best savings include Amerisleep, Essentia, and Tempurpedic. The first two offer significant discounts for 2016, while the latter focuses on bundled deals and rebates. Also compared are all advertised Memorial Day deals on memory foam mattresses from major stores like Macy's, Sleepy's, Mattress Firm and more, sorted by type and price.



MFMG explains the most important features and factors to compare when buying a memory foam bed, with the reasoning that price alone is often not a good measure of quality or potential satisfaction, based on their previous research. Editors recommend readers check return and warranty details, and seek out reviews online to gain insight into potential pros and cons for specific beds.



While the site includes dozens of helpful guides aimed at educating readers on memory foam and comparing brands, a simplified overview of things like density and different types of foam makes this guide a quick but informative read for prospective shoppers during this busy holiday weekend.



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MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org offers detailed resources, geared towards people looking to buy or research a new bed. A fresh and easy-to-navigate blog format presents articles organized by topic and date, in addition to offering social tools and subscription feeds. From buying guides to brand information and news, readers can find unbiased information designed to create educated buyers.