Memorial Day Brings Big Savings on Top E-Cig Products

Fitchburg, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2013 --Memorial Day is a day we pause to remember the service of great men and women who lost their lives in military service. This holiday is the perfect time for family cookouts, a day off from work, and great savings at retail stores. This Memorial Day, CocktailNerd.com is offering readers some amazing savings on top electronic cigarette products. Vapor Couture and V2 Cigs are among the top rated e-cigs in consumer reviews and this weekend, you can get rock bottom prices on e-cig starter kits, e-liquids, cartridges, and accessories.



CocktailNerd never fails to give e-cig fans the best savings on their favorite products! During Memorial Day, fans can enjoy Vapor Couture at a deep discount. Vapor Couture is highly popular among female vapers with stylish batteries and a great selection of flavors.



This weekend, CocktailNerd readers can enjoy the Vapor Couture Three Ways to Save Memorial Day Deal. Use promo code “VCSave35” when you spend $200 or more on an order and receive 35 percent off. For orders totaling $150, use code “VCSave30” to receive 30 percent off. For orders of $100 or more, use code “VCSave25” to enjoy 25% off your total purchase. The sale is valid Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28.



More great deals are available for CocktailNerd fans that love V2 Cigs. This brand is currently ranked as the number one brand in consumer reviews with great flavor choices, a wide variety of starter kits, and all the hottest e-cig accessories. On Memorial Day, e-cig lovers can get some of the lowest prices of the year on V2 merchandise.



When you order $200 or more of V2 merchandise, you can save 35 percent off your order with promo code “Save35”. Save 30 percent on orders of $150 with promo code “Save30”. For orders totaling $100 or more, use promo code “Save25” to receive 25 percent off.



About CocktailNerd

Once again, CocktailNerd is delivering the best savings to electronic cigarette fans on the brands they love the most. It’s the perfect time to check out the latest e-cig reviews and catch up on electronic cigarette news this weekend! Then place your order using CocktailNerd’s promo codes and enjoy big savings. To learn more about the big Memorial Day e-cig sale, visit CocktailNerd.com.