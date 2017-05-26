Memorial Day Mattress Sale Trends Compared in New Guide by the Best Mattress

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2017 --Memorial Day weekend is becoming a popular retail holiday, with stores big and small offering some of their best values on all sorts of items to kick off summer. For people seeking a new mattress, The Best Mattress blog recently released an article on May 25 detailing this year's trends and deals.



In the guide, titled "Spring Savings: 2017 Memorial Day Mattress Sale Trends", The Best Mattress offers insight into the trends shoppers can expect and compares deals released by national retailers both online and in stores.



The blog curates over 20 Memorial Day mattress deals, spanning several major retailers. Stores listed include Macy's, Sears, Amerisleep, Tempurpedic, Sleepy's, Mattress Firm and more. The Best Mattress groups offers by mattress type for easy browsing, with deals as low as $399 seen so far.



Editors highlight a few offers as Hot Buys based on quality, policies, and price including: a Serta spring mattress from Serta.com, a latex mattress from Astrabeds, and a memory foam mattress from Amerisleep.com, among others.



Sale information comes from several sources, including retailer websites, press releases and deal websites. Editors focus on nationally-available deals from well-known retailers. For each deal, The Best Mattress provides information on the retailer like dates and websites, as well as mattress specifications and other details designed to make comparing and shopping simpler for readers.



The Best Mattress identifies five common trends seen among the 2017 Memorial Day mattress sales, including mail-in rebates and gift cards, big instant discounts, online-only offers, a handful of free gifts-with-purchase, and promotional items. This is intended to give readers an idea of what to expect when scanning ads.



Also included are insider tips such as details on the weekend sale and few quick pointers on how to come away satisfied with a new bed. Readers seeking more in-depth information can find previous articles on a variety of mattress buying subjects on TheBest-Mattress.org as well, including topics like detailed brand reviews and guides to the best beds for back pain, sleeping cool and more.



About TheBest-Mattress.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed at look at the facts.