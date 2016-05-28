New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2016 --Memorial Day is well-known as the first big weekend of the summer season, and it is also becoming a popular retail holiday bringing big sales on cars, clothing, home furnishings and more.



For those considering a new mattress, bed review blog Best Mattress Brand recently released a guide to this year's Memorial Day deals to help shoppers navigate and compare offers. Updated May 26 and titled, "Memorial Day Mattress Sales: 2016 Preview," the guide looks at tips for getting a good deal, top trends and lists offers that have been released thus far.



With the holiday weekend now here, editors have located Memorial Day weekend deals for most national retailers, including Sears, Mattress Firm, and Sleepy's as well as online specials from Amerisleep, Serta, and others.



The blog groups over two dozen offers by category, including memory foam beds, innerspring beds, latex mattresses and adjustable bed sales, all sorted by price. The list includes mattresses spanning both entry-level and luxury lines, with prices under $500 and over $2000. Beds of all types and brands are featured, offering something for most preferences and budgets. This year's standout deals as selected by the site include beds Serta and Amerisleep under $1200.



Trends consumers will see in 2016 according to Best Mattress Brand's research include quite a few rebates or mail-in gift card offers on pricier beds rather than sales, bundled discounts on mattress and boxspring or adjustable sets, as well as significant instant discounts on plenty of memory foam and innerspring beds.



Drawing on years of researching beds and industry knowledge, Best Mattress Brand editors also suggest a few helpful pointers for prospective shoppers: start browsing as early as possible, be aware of personal comfort preferences, set a budget, compare many sources and brands, and always read the fine print.



The blog also offers readers several other resources including detailed buying guides and variety of mattress brand reviews for researching brands and learning about beds.



