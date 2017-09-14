Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2017 --Memorial Plastic Surgery would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey, many of which, include our own employees, patients, and friends across Houston and surrounding areas.



Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday night, August 25th, 2017. Over the course of the next five days, the storm ravaged Houston and surrounding cities, causing an estimated $75 billion dollars in public and private damages in the greater Houston area alone. The result has left thousands displaced from their homes, with many still affected by the devastating floods.



"The solidarity of our community has been uplifting, and I'm confident the unity and support we continue to show each other will help rebuild our city", shares Dr. Patrick Hsu, CEO of Memorial Plastic Surgery. "We are lucky to have survived one of the worst natural disasters this country has seen in a very long time. In its wake, we all must now play an important role, and together, we stand strong."



As an ongoing effort to support those affected by this catastrophic event, Memorial Plastic Surgery will be donating 50% of all surgeon's fees for every breast augmentation surgery booked in the month of September to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. All breast augmentation procedures will also be offered at a discounted, all-inclusive price of $4,999, during this time.



"We all have an important role to play in the rehabilitation of Houston", says Dr. Kendall Roehl. "By doing our share, we can stand united and strong in our efforts to ensure that we create a better tomorrow."



For additional information about Memorial Plastic Surgery, please contact: 713-633-4411.



About Memorial Plastic Surgery

In a profession where execution precedes excellence, Memorial Plastic Surgery's team of board-certified plastic surgeons is committed to providing patients with a balance of care and precision. Located in Houston and Clear Lake, Memorial Plastic Surgery is among the leading plastic surgery centers in Texas. Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu and accompanied by Dr. Kendall Roehl, Memorial Plastic Surgery specializes in breast, face, and body procedures, with a commitment to help breast cancer survivors feel whole again.



Houston | 929 Gessner Rd, Suite 2250, Houston, TX 77024

713-663-4411

Clear Lake | 26 Professional Drive, Webster, TX 77598

713-609-933