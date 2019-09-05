Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --Houston based, board-certified plastic and reconstructive micro-surgeon, Dr. Patrick W. Hsu is excited to announce Memorial Plastic Surgery's expansion, as well as his latest development, Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center, to a brand-new facility at Hedwig Place in the summer of 2019.



The newly-built 102,474 square-foot, five-story Class-A medical building will be located at 8731 Katy Freeway, off the I-10 feeder road between Brogden Road and Old Voss Road, just east of the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and within minutes of Houston's Uptown District.



"We saw an exciting opportunity to customize a state-of-the-art facility, efficiently designed to provide concierge service to both our local and out-of-town patients from all around the world," says Memorial Plastic Surgery founder, Dr. Patrick Hsu. "We look forward to offering comprehensive treatments ranging from cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, to non-invasive spa procedures, all in one convenient location for a great patient experience."



Hedwig Place accommodates Memorial Plastic Surgery's rapid growth of existing and future patients in the greater Houston area and supports the practice's commitment to high quality care. Dr. Patrick Hsu, along with Dr. Kendall Roehl and Dr. Kriti Mohan will occupy the top floor, which will serve as Memorial Plastic Surgery's clinic, medical spa, and AAAASF accredited surgical facility. The practice will also offer upscale private suites for breast reconstruction and cosmetic patients to recover in a comfortable and luxurious setting after surgery.



Dr. Patrick Hsu is equally excited to announce another new development on the 4th floor, Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center (MASC). With approximately 12,263 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility faces the North side of the building and offers four large beautifully sunlit operating rooms. The multi-specialty facility was strategically designed to streamline the surgical experience by offering a higher standard of quality medical care, along with the ability to accommodate a wide variety of surgical cases, including breast reconstruction, orthopedic, and spine.



"I have always envisioned developing an ASC that can efficiently and exceptionally take care of both the patient and the surgeon," says Dr. Patrick Hsu. "Each operating room has been customized to maximize comfort, efficiency, and safety. I am extremely excited to see my vision come to life and share it with the people of Houston."



About Memorial Plastic Surgery

Founded by Dr. Patrick W. Hsu in 2013, and accompanied by Dr. Kendall Roehl and Dr. Kriti Mohan, Memorial Plastic Surgery specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, and body, with a commitment to helping breast cancer survivors feel whole again.



Memorial Plastic Surgery's dedicated team of plastic surgeons are committed to providing patients with a balance of quality care and results, with two locations in Houston and Clear Lake.



