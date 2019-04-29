Memorial Plastic Surgery - Clear Lake Moves to New Location

Webster, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2019 --Memorial Plastic Surgery - Clear Lake has officially moved to a new office, located at 450 W. Medical Center Blvd, Suite 202, in Webster, Texas.



Led by board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Kendall Roehl, Memorial Plastic Surgery's first branch in Clear Lake has significantly grown since its opening in March of 2016 and has become one of the leading plastic surgery practices in Texas.



"Memorial Plastic Surgery – Clear Lake has continuously provided expert care to both men and women, with a great focus to make breast cancer patients feel whole again," shares Dr. Kendall Roehl. "Our new space allows us to offer unparalleled service in the privacy of our own environment and accommodate more patients in need of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery."



Dr. Roehl specializes in advanced breast reconstruction surgeries, such as DIEP flaps, and cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, and body. Memorial Plastic Surgery's Clear Lake office welcomes patients from the greater Clear Lake and Houston area to a newly customized, state-of-the-art clinic, with 4 spacious exam rooms and a beautiful elegant lobby. Additionally, Memorial Plastic Surgery – Clear Lake offers non-invasive medical spa procedures that can be performed inside the privacy of their own office.



Schedule a consultation today at https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com/plastic-surgery-consultation-houston-tx/



About Memorial Plastic Surgery

Founded by Dr. Patrick W. Hsu in 2013, and accompanied by Dr. Kendall Roehl and Dr. Kriti Mohan, Memorial Plastic Surgery specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, and body, with a commitment to help breast cancer survivors feel whole again.



Memorial Plastic Surgery is among the leading plastic surgery practices in Texas, offering both surgical and non-surgical treatments to patients from all around the world, with natural and beautiful results. Memorial Plastic Surgery's dedicated team of plastic surgeons are committed to providing patients with a balance of quality care and results, with locations in Houston and Clear Lake.



Houston | 929 Gessner Rd., Suite 2250, Houston, TX 77024

+1 (713) 663-4411



Clear Lake | 450 W. Medical Center Blvd., Suite 202, Webster, TX 77598

+1 (713) 609-9335