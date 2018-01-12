Memorial Plastic Surgery Joins Komen Houston Race for the Cure

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2018 --On January 27, 2018, Dr. Patrick Hsu and Dr. Kendall Roehl, together with Memorial Plastic Surgery's staff and patients, are encouraging everyone to join them for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® at the Sam Houston Park in Downtown Houston.



Held in various cities in the United States and around the world, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® is the largest educational and fundraising event for breast cancer in the country. The event aims to raise funds and spread awareness for breast cancer.



After enjoying their experience in last year's Race for the Cure®, the Memorial Plastic Surgery team will again eagerly join this year's run for the second time around!



"It is a pleasure to return to the Sam Houston Park for this year's Race for the Cure®", says Memorial Plastic Surgery founder, Dr. Patrick Hsu. "Last year's event was a great experience, both for our team and the community. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again and working together to raise awareness for such a great cause!"



So, what are you waiting for? Come and join the Memorial Plastic Surgery team to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer. Visit their booth on January 27, 2018 (6:00 – 8:30 AM registration) at the Sam Houston Park in Downtown Houston during the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure®.



To get the full details of the event, kindly visit https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com/race-for-the-cure-houston-2017/, or you can call at 713-633-4411.



About Memorial Plastic Surgery

In a profession where execution precedes excellence, Memorial Plastic Surgery's team of board-certified plastic surgeons is committed to providing patients with a balance of care and precision. Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu, and accompanied by Dr. Kendall Roehl, Memorial Plastic Surgery is among the leading plastic surgery centers in Texas, with locations in Houston and Clear Lake. Memorial Plastic Surgery specializes in Aesthetic and Reconstructive surgery for breast, face, and body procedures, with a commitment to help breast cancer survivors feel whole again.



