Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --For the third consecutive year in a row, the team at Memorial Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Patrick Hsu, Dr. Kendall Roehl, and Dr. Kriti Mohan, will participate in the upcoming Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® on Saturday, October 6th, 2018 at the Sam Houston Park in Downtown Houston.



The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® is held in cities across the United States every year. It is the largest fundraiser and educational event for breast cancer. Proceeds from the race will be spent on the foundation's initiatives. Around 75% of the net revenue will be used to promote educational initiatives and support programs that will grant countless women access to free screening and treatment.



Susan G. Komen® is a non-profit organization that promotes breast cancer research and education in the United States. Nancy Goodman Brinker founded the organization after the death of her sister in 1982. In the years since the foundation has generated over a billion dollars to provide educational resources and medical assistance to women in over fifty countries around the world.



Being proud sponsors for this event the past two years, Dr. Patrick Hsu and Dr. Kendall Roehl are eager to return for this year's Race for the Cure®.



"This October marks the third time Memorial Plastic Surgery joins the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure®," says Memorial Plastic Surgery founder and CEO, Dr. Patrick Hsu. "The event is always a great chance for the community to come together as one. It's going to be great to see everyone again, breast cancer survivors and friends alike."



As one of the leading female board-certified plastic surgeons in the state of Texas, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® is particularly meaningful for Dr. Kendall Roehl. "The Race for the Cure® is an event that brings the entire city of Houston together for a single goal. Just imagine being a woman in the middle of her fight against breast cancer? That support can really go a long way."



"I am incredibly thrilled to be part of this year's Race for the Cure®," shares Dr. Kriti Mohan. "Every year, this event brings communities together to provide support and reassurance to women who struggle with breast cancer."



Memorial Plastic Surgery welcomes patients, family, and to join them at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure®. The race will take place on Saturday, October 6th, 2018, at Sam Houston Park in Downtown Houston. Registration will take place between 6:00 – 8:30 AM.



Registrants can help Memorial Plastic Surgery meet their fundraising goal by pre-registering with their team at https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com/komen/.



About Memorial Plastic Surgery

Memorial Plastic Surgery's group of plastic and reconstructive surgeons are committed to providing patients with a balance of quality care and results.