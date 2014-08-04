Memory Foam Mattress Firmness Explained in MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org's Latest Guide

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2014 --Considering a memory foam mattress but not sure what to look for or where to start? The latest article from Memory Foam Mattress Guide aims to demystify one major factor, firmness, by explaining how it is measured and what it means in terms of comfort.



Published August 1, the guide is titled, “Choosing the Right Memory Foam Mattress Firmness.” This article delves into how firmness is measured and what firmness means for memory foam beds before comparing several brands of different firmnesses.



Although it seems straightforward, mattress firmness is not always easy to judge as it can be arbitrary between different brands and materials, and is largely dependent on personal preference.



Memory Foam Mattress Guide explains that Indentation Force Deflection (IFD) is one standardized measure of firmness consumers can look for, and also describes how density and memory foam characteristics can affect the feel of a bed.



The article also matches sleep positions with ideal firmness, and compares several leading brands of memory foam beds grouped into soft, medium and firm categories. For each group, Memory Foam Mattress Guide includes foam density and IFD if available, layer details, price, and consumer ratings.



A quick summary of top beds in each firmness level is offered, pointing out budget, mid-range and high-end values based on specifications and reviews. Among the brands compared, Memory Foam Mattress Guide highlights models from Tempurpedic, BedInABox, Amerisleep and others.



Also included are useful shopping tips such as how to analyze reviews and why it’s better to opt for firmer when in doubt. Readers can browse the guide in full on Memory Foam Mattress Guide’s blog, along with several other articles on brands, trends, and getting the best bed.



