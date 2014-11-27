Memory Foam Mattress Guide Analyzes Black Friday Deals on Beds

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2014 --From doorbusters to discounts, Black Friday mattress sales present many opportunities to save on a new bed. The November holiday is also one of the few times of the year when major items like luxury mattresses get discounted, making it a popular draw for shoppers.



Memory Foam Mattress Guide, a blog specializing on bed education, recently released their 2014 guide to navigating deals and getting the best bed.



The article, titled, “2014's Best Black Friday Deals on Memory Foam Mattresses,” will be updated with current deals through Black Friday weekend. Memory Foam Mattress Guide aims to help take the stress out of holiday shopping by comparing deals and giving shoppers information on memory foam beds.



Memory foam is lesser-known category compared to traditional innerspring beds, and many shoppers find the buying process intimidating as a result. Memory Foam Mattress Guide explains the basics of these beds in the guide, introducing concepts like foam density and explaining differences between different types of foam and mattress constructions.



Warranties and returns are also discussed, all with the goal of enabling shoppers to make informed comparisons when shopping sales.



The guide lists current Black Friday deals on memory foam mattresses from a range of retail stores and brands including Macy’s, Sears, Serta and others. Over fifteen mattresses are compared ranging in price from budget to luxury. For each mattress, the guide lists basic specification information, review scores and more in a chart sorted by price.



Based on their research, editors select three “Best Bets” in the cheap, mid-range and high-end price ranges, all deemed to offer good value and potential satisfaction. This year’s Black Friday mattress deal picks from the blog include beds from Overstock, Amerisleep and Serta.



For readers seeking additional information, the guide includes links to articles on choosing the right memory foam mattress, money-saving tips and more. A poll on mattress shopping plans is also included to connect with visitors.



