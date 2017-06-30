Memory Foam Mattress Guide Analyzes Top 4th of July Deals

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Seeking a new bed this summer? Well, July 4th sales are right around the corner, meaning this weekend represents one of the best times of the season to save. To make shopping a little easier, Memory Foam Mattress Guide just released their guide to this year's deals on memory foam beds.



The article, "Best Memory Foam Mattress Deals From 4th of July Sales," updated June 29, compares deals from top retailers, including department stores, online brands, mattress showrooms, and more. Several memory foam beds are compared in detail, and the blog also highlights a few "Best Buys" from the sales.



Beds featured in the guide range from $800 to $4300, encompassing options for every budget and comfort preference. July 4th memory foam mattress sales come from retailers including Macy's, Sleepy's, and Mattress Firm, and include brands Serta, Sealy, Amerisleep, Tempurpedic and more.



The blog also highlights four 4th of July mattress offers they believe offer the best overall value based on relative price, specifications, reviews and guarantees. Memory Foam Mattress Guide's Best Buys of the 2017 holiday include the Amerisleep AS3 mattress from Amerisleep.com at $1299, the Serta iComfort Blue 500 from Serta.com at $1599, and others.



Included in the guide are helpful pointers for comparing memory foam mattresses in general, with a primer on mattress specifications and important questions to ask. MFMG's detailed comparison answers top questions for the beds on sale, such as mattress layer specifications, warranty and return policies and pricing, aiming to make shopping clearer and more convenient.



Readers are also invited to browse the blog's extensive buying guides and brand comparisons as well for additional information.



