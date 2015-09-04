Memory Foam Mattress Guide Compares 2015 Labor Day Bed Deals

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --Labor Day remains one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, and mattresses are a popular draw during the transition into fall and winter. Whether looking to upgrade bedroom comfort, prepare for back-to-school or outfit a guest room before the holidays, Labor Day mattress sales are a smart time to browse.



This year, Memory Foam Mattress Guide takes a closer look in a new guide, researching and comparing 2015 Labor Day mattress deals for prospective shoppers. Titled, "Labor Day 2015 Sales on Memory Foam Mattresses Compared," the guide was introduced September 3 with current deals from Macy's, Sears, Serta, Amerisleep, Mattress Firm, and others. MFMG produces and researches the guide to save readers' time and enable consumers to easily compare beds.



Five "Best Bets" are highlighted in the guide as deals that the guide finds to offer exceptional overall values based on relative quality, guarantees and reviews. They include top deals in three price categories: under $500, under $1500 and over $1500. Top Labor Day mattress picks come from Amerisleep, Macy's and Sleepy's and more this year.



Additional Labor Day memory foam mattress deals curated from major retailers are presented in table format for easy viewing. Beds come from diverse national retailers, including brands like Serta iComfort, Spa Sensations, Macybed and others. The guide includes detailed information on layer specifications, price, warranty and review scores to enable even comparisons.



Also included are editor's tips for comparing memory foam mattresses to help buyers identify the best values and best fits for specific concerns. They explain terms like density, foam types, cores, and fire barriers, and include a list of nine important questions to ask when researching beds.



The Memory Foam Mattress Guide article mentions that memory foam earns the highest overall owner satisfaction scores, but still suggests doing a little research to ensure sale offers meet comfort and quality expectations. The website hosts several other brand comparisons and guides to buying memory foam mattresses s for readers seeking more information on beds.



About MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org

