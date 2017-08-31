Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --Labor Day remains one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, and mattresses are one of the more popular draws in retail sales. Whether looking to upgrade bedroom comfort, prepare for back-to-school or outfit a guest room before the holidays, Labor Day mattress sales are a smart time to browse.



Titled, "Find A Great Deal with Labor Day Mattress Sales 2017," the new Memory Foam Mattress Guide article brings current deals from Macy's, Sears, Serta, Amerisleep, Mattress Firm, and others together in one place. It takes an in-depth look, researching and comparing 2017 Labor Day mattress deals for prospective shoppers specifically interested in foam beds.



The guide highlights two "Top Deals" said to offer exceptional overall values based on relative quality, guarantees and reviews. Top Labor Day mattress picks come from Amerisleep and Serta this year. A few other stand-out options are highlighted in three categories: entry-level (under $1000), mid-price ($1000-$2000), and high-end (over $2000).



Additional Labor Day memory foam mattress deals curated from major retailers are presented in table format for easy viewing. Listings include brands like Serta iComfort, Sealy Conform, Tempurpedic, Macybed and others. The guide includes detailed information on layer specifications, price, warranty and review scores to enable side-by-side comparisons and reveal which retailers offer transparency and the best values.



Editors also offer tips for comparing memory foam mattresses to help buyers identify the best values and best fits for specific concerns. The guide explains terms like density, foam types, cores, and fire barriers, and includes a list of nine important questions to ask when researching beds.



The Memory Foam Mattress Guide article mentions that memory foam earns the highest overall owner satisfaction scores, but still suggests doing a little research to ensure Labor Day sale offers meet long-term comfort and quality expectations.



The website produces several other brand comparisons and guides to buying memory foam mattresses for readers seeking more information on specialty beds.



