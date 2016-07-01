Memory Foam Mattress Guide Compares 4th of July Deals on Memory Foam Beds

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2016 --July 4th sales are right around the corner, and for those seeking a new bed this summer, it represents one of the best times to save over the season. To make shopping a little easier, blog Memory Foam Mattress Guide just released their guide to this year's deals on memory foam beds.



The article, "Best Memory Foam Mattress Deals From 4th of July Sales," published June 30, compares deals from major national retailers, including department stores, mattress retailers, online brands and more. Nine memory foam beds are compared in detail, and the blog also highlights a few "Best Buys" from the sales.



Beds featured in the guide range from $599 to $3799, encompassing options for every budget and comfort preference. Memory foam mattresses on sale this July 4th come from retailers including Macy's, Sleepy's, and Mattress Firm, and include brands Serta, Sealy, Amerisleep, Tempurpedic and more.



MFMG's detailed comparison looks at mattress layer specifications, cover information, warranty and return policies and pricing, aiming to make shopping clearer and more convenient for readers.



The blog also highlights four 4th of July mattress offers they believe offer the best overall value based on relative price, specifications, reviews and guarantees. Memory Foam Mattress Guide's Best Buys include the Amerisleep Americana and Revere from Amerisleep.com, the Serta Perfect Sleeper Kozma from Mattress Firm, and the Serta iComfort Foresight from Macy's, all under $1500.



Also included in the guide are helpful pointers for comparing memory foam mattresses in general, including a primer on mattress specifications and important questions to ask. Readers are invited to browse the blog's extensive buying guides and brand comparisons as well for additional information.



