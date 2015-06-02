Memory Foam Mattress Guide Releases Article on Choosing Beds for Back Pain Relief

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2015 --Back pain in America is no small problem. Around 31 million Americans are experiencing it at any given time and about half of working adults experience back pain annually, according to the American Chiropractic Association.



While there are many things people can do during the day to reduce symptoms such as working on posture, stress and treating concurrent conditions, sleep, or rather where a person sleeps, also can play a role.



Mattress education site Memory Foam Mattress Guide recently produced an article explaining what to look for in a bed if back pain is a concern. Titled, "Relieving Pain with a Memory Foam Mattress," the article was published June 1.



The guide mentions that connections between pain severity and mattress firmness or type have been demonstrated in a few studies. Editors also explain that mattress reviewers tend to rate memory foam beds among the best for reducing pain, according to websites like Sleep Like The Dead.



However, certain characteristics are more associated with better support and comfort than others. The article details how firmness, support, foam density, and conformability relate to mattress comfort, and what to look for when comparing and shopping.



Memory Foam Mattress Guide highlights a few mattresses that tend to earn better than average reviews as well. Sorted into categories for side sleepers and back sleepers, editors mention a range of memory foam beds from Serta, Amerisleep, BedInABox, Walmart and more to provide readers a starting point for research.



The website also includes several other guides on different types and brands of memory foam, explainers on subjects like firmness and odor, and regularly compares holiday deals and sales for interested readers.



About MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org

MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org offers detailed resources, geared towards people looking to buy or research a new bed. A fresh and easy-to-navigate blog format presents articles organized by topic and date, in addition to offering social tools and subscription feeds. From buying guides to brand information and news, readers can find unbiased information designed to create educated buyers.