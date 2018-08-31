Memory Foam Mattress Guide's 2018 Labor Day Deal Guide Released

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2018 --Labor Day remains one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, and mattresses are one of the more popular draws in both retail stores and online. Whether looking to upgrade bedroom comfort, prepare for back-to-school, or revamp a guest room before the holidays, end-of-summer mattress sales are a smart time to browse.



The new Memory Foam Mattress Guide article, titled, "Labor Day Mattress Sales: Find a Great Deal in 2018," brings current deals from Macy's, Sears, Serta, Amerisleep, Mattress Firm, and others together in one place. Editors take an in-depth look, researching and comparing this year's Labor Day mattress deals for prospective shoppers specifically interested in memory foam beds.



The guide highlights two "Top Deals" said to offer exceptional overall values based on relative quality, guarantees, and reviews. Top Labor Day mattress picks come from Amerisleep, with other stand-out options highlighted in three categories: entry-level (under $1000), mid-price ($1000-$2000), and high-end (over $2000).



A full spectrum of Labor Day memory foam mattress deals curated from major retailers are presented in table format for easy viewing. Listings include brands like Serta iComfort, Sealy Conform, Tempurpedic, Dreambed, and others. The guide includes detailed information on layer specifications, price, warranty, and review scores. For readers, this enables easy side-by-side comparisons and reveals which retailers offer transparency.



Editors also offer tips for comparing memory foam mattresses to help buyers identify the best values and best fits for specific concerns. The guide explains what terms like density, foam types, cores, and fire barriers mean in plain English, including a list of nine important questions to ask when researching beds.



The Memory Foam Mattress Guide article mentions that memory foam earns the highest overall owner satisfaction scores, but still suggests doing a little research to ensure Labor Day sale offers meet long-term comfort and quality expectations.



The website produces several other brand comparisons and guides to buying memory foam mattresses for readers seeking more information on specialty beds.



About MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org

MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org offers detailed resources, geared towards people looking to buy or research a new bed. A fresh and easy-to-navigate blog format presents articles organized by topic and date, in addition to offering social tools and subscription feeds. From buying guides to brand information and news, readers can find unbiased information designed to create educated buyers.